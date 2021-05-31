A previous film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe featured a WandaVision Easter egg without anyone realising.

More than a year before the release of Disney+’s first Marvel TV show, bosses seemingly placed a nod to Westview – the sitcom world created by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) – into the MCU.

The film in question was Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was the last MCU film to be released due to the delays of Black Widow and Eternals. It was released in July 2019, and is now available to stream on Netflix.

In the fourth episode of WandaVision, it was revealed that the series was taking place five years after Thanos (Josh Brolin) wiped out half of humanity – and three months after everyone returned.

The Spider-Man sequel is the only other Marvel film to be set after this event, taking place a year after everyone returned.

It would make sense then for certain characters to know about Wanda’s Westview antics, which seems to be happening in retaliation to the death of Vision (Paul Bettany) at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

When you watch Far From Home’s post-credits scene, you might spot the WandaVision reference. The scene takes place on a spaceship with Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and, in the background, Screen Rant highlighted that fans have spotted a screen that features a hexagonal shape.

Nick Fury walks past a hexagonal shape, which could be a reference to ‘WandaVision’ (Marvel Studios)

In WandaVision, Dr Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) states that the energy bubble surrounding Wanda’s world is shaped like a hexagon. It’s this that leads her to refer to it as a “hex” in an exchange you can find below:

Dr Darct Lewis:But I cant guarantee the Hex won't just mind-wipe you as you go in.

Monica Rambeaux: Wait. What's a Hex?

Dr Darcy Lewis: Oh, um, it's what I'm calling the anomaly because of its hexagonal shape. It's starting to catch on.

Considering that Far From Home also references SWORD, the new organisation fully explored in WandaVision, it’s no stretch to assume Fury knew all about everything that is currently happening in the series.

Dr Darcey Lewis (Kat Dennings) calls the Westview force field a ‘Hex’ (Marvel Studios)

WandaVision is available to stream in its entirety on Disney Plus.