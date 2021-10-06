Netflix viewers have spotted a game-changing detail in the hit series Squid Game.

The Korean-language series – which stars Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-Soo – has become a worldwide hit since its release on 17 September.

Squid Game explores a dystopian reality, in which a mysterious organisation recruits people who are in staggering amounts of debt, to compete in a series of games for the chance to win a large sum of money.

The games are based on classic children’s games, only with deadly consequences should you lose.

Participants are unaware of what game they will be playing until it begins. However, eagle-eyed viewers have spotted a devastating detail in the series that means the players could have had a life-saving advantage.

Many people pointed out that drawings of all six games that the contestants partake in can be seen on the dormitory walls where they sleep.

Stick-figure cartoons depicting the games – including tug of war and Red Light, Green Light – are drawn on the walls behind the players’ bunk-beds.

Although it is difficult to spot the drawings at the beginning of the series due to the number of beds crowding the space, the cartoons become easier to see once players are eliminated and their beds are removed from the dormitory.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their shock at the realisation.

“How come since EP1 no one has seen the drawing games on the wall,” wrote one user.

Another said: “Am I the only one who noticed the games that were played in #SquidGame like tug of war, walking on glass were already drawn on the walls of contestant dormitory?”

“I JUST REALISED THAT THE DRAWINGS ON THE WALL WHERE THEY SLEPT WERE DRAWINGS OF THE GAMES THEY WERE GONNA PLAY IN SQUID GAME,” wrote a third person.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has said that Squid Game is “on the way” to becoming the streamer’s “biggest show” ever, beating out the streamer’s other hits including The Witcher, Bridgerton and Stranger Things.

The show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently revealed his ideas for a potential second season of the series, stating that he may choose to focus on The Front Man character.