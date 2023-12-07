Squid Game: The Challenge renewed for season 2. Here’s how to apply

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of Squid Game: The Challenge need not worry about missing their dose of weird and wacky tasks once season one is over, as Netflix’s newest must-watch show has been renewed for season two.

Season one of the addicting competition came to a close on Wednesday (6 December), with one of the three finalists bagging a grand prize of $4.56m (£3.55m) – the largest lump-sum jackpot in the history of reality TV.

Based on the original 2021 South Korean drama, Squid Game: The Challenge saw 456 contestants compete in a series of games and tests, including the infamous “red light, green light” race.

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Though the drama series saw each contestant get shot dead at the moment of elimination, losing participants in the real-life challenge simply left the show, but often with dramatic “deaths” for entertainment purposes.

Not only is the show confirmed to return to streaming services, but the casting process is now open for hopefuls keen on trying their luck at tricky tasks for a large cash sum.

Potential contestants can apply for a place on the show at SquidGameCasting.com, with three separate links for US, UK, and “rest of the world-based” participants.

In a statement, a Netflix spokesperson expressed the confidence the company has in creating further iterations of the reality competition.

Squid Game – the original series (Netflix)

“There was no red light in our decision to greenlight Season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series.

“We’re so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series.”

Squid Game: The Challenge has been the streaming platform’s leading show for the past fortnight, with 20.5 million views in its first week and 11.4 million in its second.

Squid Game the drama series remains Netflix’s most popular show of all time, with 1.65 billion view hours in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere.

The show’s creator, Hwang Dong-yeuk confirmed that the show would return for another series back in 2021, explaining that the demand for more episodes felt too great to ignore.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season,” he told the Associated Press. “So I almost feel like you leave us no choice.

“But I will say: there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now.”