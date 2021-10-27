Children have been banned from wearing Squid Game-themed Halloween costumes in some New York schools, according to reports.

The hit Korean Netflix series follows an elaborate competition in which desperate debtors are pitted against one another in a succession of deadly children’s games.

Squid Game features some scenes of graphic violence, and is rated unsuitable for children under the age of 15.

Per CNY Central, one school district in New York’s Syracuse area has warned parents that Squid Game costumes will not be allowed in the area’s three elementary schools.

The show’s violence is cited as a reason for this prohibition.

Outfits from the show, in particular the immediately recognisable pink jumpsuit and mask worn by the Squid Game guards and the green jumpsuits worn by contestants, are expected to feature prominently in Halloween celebrations around the world this year.

While Squid Game is mentioned by name, other violent costumes are also covered as part of the school district’s ban.

In the UK, Squid Game viewers recently criticised schools for weighing in on Squid Game’s violence, arguing that the series already had parental guidance warnings and was not meant for children.

After Central Bedfordshire council’s education safeguarding team sent an email warning parents about the show, some fans accused the body of “scare-mongering”.