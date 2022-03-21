Squid Game creator ‘brainstorming’ ways to bring back HoYeon Jung in season 2

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has said that he is “brainstorming” ways to bring back the characters who died in season one.

Netflix’s smash-hit Korean language drama centres around a group of individuals who agree to take part in a series of deadly children's games for money.

The show will return for a second season, but with nearly all the characters in season one dying in the titular Squid Game, it remains unclear which actors will be returning.

Speaking to Deadline, Hwang said that he would “try something to bring [the deceased characters] back to season two”.

Discussing HoYeon Jung’s character, who plays North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok, he theorised: “Let’s say maybe she has a twin sister, you’ll see.”

HoYeon joked: “I could change my hair colour. Let’s do a little plastic surgery.”

Actor and model HoYeon was one of the break-out stars of the Netflix series.

She won accolades for her role at the Screen Actors Guild, Critics’ Choice and Director’s Cut awards.

Squid Game is available to watch on Netflix now.