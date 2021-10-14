LeBron James tore into the ending of Squid Game during a basketball press conference.

The Korean-language show, which has become the most successful Netflix show of all time, has taken the world by storm. The streaming service revealed it has been watched by 111m households since it was released on 17 September.

*Major spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Due to its popularity, everybody has an opinion on the show’s conclusion, which revealed a divisive twist about the curation of the deadly tournament that the series is centred on.

It’s this that leads Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) to make a decision that some viewers are struggling to comprehend: he decides to remain in Korea to take down the enigmatic team behind the games instead of reuniting with his daughter in America.

James, who recently appeared in Space Jam: A New Legacy, was caught speaking to his teammate Anthony Davis about the show after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday (12 October).

“Yeah, I did finish it. You finish it? You watched it? You done?” the sportsman, 36, asked his fellow player in a video captured by Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register.

‘Squid Game’ has become Netflix’s most-successful TV show (Photo courtesy of Netflix/YouTube)

He continued: “Yeah, I didn’t like the ending though. I know they start it off with a season two but, like, get on the f***ing flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like what are you doing?”

Those who have finished watching the series are now returning to it for second viewing – and are noticing new details teasing the twist ending.