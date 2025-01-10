Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted a major filming blunder in the latest season of Squid Game.

The hit Netflix show, which aired on Boxing Day last year, returned to screens after a three-year wait.

Following the release of its first season in 2021, Squid Game quickly became one of the streaming giant’s most-watched titles with series two securing the No 1 spot in 91 countries since its release in December.

The show’s plot revolves around a secret contest in which players risk their lives in the hope of winning 45.6bn Korean Won (£24.9m). The prize money increases as more players are eliminated (killed) throughout the game.

While season two has proven to be a hit with viewers, some fans were distracted by a noticable blunder that occurs during a pivotal scene in which the pink guards face off against Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and his allies in the finale of season two.

During the moment in question, the camera changes angle to show Gi-hun and his allies opening fire on the guards. In the background, a cameraman can clearly be seen at the top right of the screen.

If you want to check it out for yourself, the timestamp is 22.39 in episode seven.

Lee Jung-jae in ‘Squid Game’ ( No Ju-han/Netflix )

The scene was shared by @scubaryan_ on X/Twitter, who wrote: “Someone is getting fired from the Squid Games team after one of the cameramen was spotted in the background mid episode”.

The video has since accumulated over 13 million views, with fellow fans sharing their opinions on the show’s surprising error.

Some fans saw the humour in the mistake, with one person commenting: “Looks like someone at @netflix messed up – guess the front man wanted POV of the action.”

someone is getting fired from the Squid Games team after one of the cameramen was spotted in the background mid episode 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iR1rYNc3kX — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) January 6, 2025

Others defended the apparent blunder, with one person claiming that it was likely on purpose.

“Honestly, a cameraman in the background of Squid Game kinda makes sense. Like he’s there getting footage of the games,” they said. “Especially compared to the infamous GOT Starbucks cup.”

In the fourth episode of Game of Thrones’s eighth and final season, fans noticed an out-of-place Starbucks cup during the Winterfell party scene. HBO later confirmed that it was a mistake.

The new season of Squid Game has received mixed reviews from fans and critics.

In a four-star review for The Independent, Annabel Nugent wrote that the series “broadens its scope – affording viewers a more prolonged look behind the game’s curtain from the perspective of a guard”.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong Hyuk recently expressed his surprise at the show’s Golden Globe nomination. Hwang told Koreaboo that he “was shocked and surprised that it was nominated even before its release. Just being one of the six works selected feels like winning an award”.

Squid Game season two is available to stream in full on Netflix.