Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed that he’s already in talks with Netflix about the dystopian series’ third season.

During an appearance on Korean broadcaster KBS, the director discussed the plot of Squid Game’s season two, while also hinting at a season three.

“I’m in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three,” Hwang said. “We will come to a conclusion soon.”

“We are aware that everyone is waiting [for the next season to come out] so we’re all trying to think positively about the creation of the next season,” he added.

Speaking of the plot for season two, Hwang said: “The focus [of season two] will be the story of Seong Gi Hun (played by Lee Jung Jae) as he unravels everything.”

“The plotline of season two will be the people Gi Hun meets and the people he chases after.”

(Netflix)

The first season of Squid Game was released on Netflix in September, and became the streaming service’s most-watched show ever.

The South Korean series proved a sensation around the world, attracting a total of 111 million viewers, according to statistics released by Netflix.

Running for nine episodes, the series followed an elaborate tournament in which desperate debtors are pitted against each other in a number of deadly children’s games, with the aim of winning a huge cash prize.

Last month, Hwang spoke to the Associated Press about the audience demand for more episodes.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season,” he said. “So I almost feel like you leave us no choice.

“But I will say: there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”