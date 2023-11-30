Squid Game: The Challenge contestants had to use lubricated condoms as chapstick

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Squid Game: The Challenge player 301, Trey, has claimed that several contestants used lubricated condoms to try and soothe their chapped lips.

Netflix’s new reality game show, inspired by the original hit South Korean survival thriller, sees 456 contestants compete in games and tests for a chance to win $4.56m (£3.57m) – the largest lump-sum jackpot in the history of reality TV.

The series, which was filmed over 16 days at Warf Studios London, saw the contestants who made it past the first test of Green Light, Red Light brought to a large dormitory that was decorated identically to the set used in the 2021 fictional series.

Warning: Spoilers for episode eight of Squid Game: The Challenge follow

Speaking to EW about his experience as player 301, Trey – one-half of the fan-favourite mother-son duo – revealed that in addition to a small toiletry bag given to all competitors, shower necessities were provided in the communal bathrooms. One thing, however, that was left out was chapstick.

Trey said that not having chapstick left many, including him, desperate enough to try alternative products that were provided.

“There was lotion, there was conditioner, and those were the first two tries,” he recalled. “And after I tried those and they weren’t working, I was like, ‘Well, that’s all of our options, because obviously we’re not going to use the condoms.’ And within a day, maybe a day and a half, all the condoms were gone. It was absurd. And it still didn’t work!”

Squid Game: The Challenge (PETE DADDS/NETFLIX)

While he said he didn’t attempt to use the condom’s lubrication, he remembered that others “kept trying it and it didn’t work”. “And I was like, ‘Obviously!’,” he added. “So yeah, that’s 100 per cent true.”

Eventually, producers provided players with individual tins of lip balm labelled with their numbers.

“I gave my chapstick to someone last minute because I accidentally kept it in my pocket during Glass Bridge,” Trey said. “And I was like, ‘Can you please give this back to me? It has my number on it.’ And they were like, ‘I will not see you again if you don’t make it over that bridge.’ I was like, ‘Great. Killer. Awesome encouragement.’”

Trey, 25, was eliminated after making the wrong move during the Glass Bridge challenge in episode eight, which dropped on Netflix on Wednesday (29 November).

The first nine episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are out now on Netflix. Find out here when the season finale airs.