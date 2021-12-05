Squid Game creator weighs in on ‘real-life’ YouTube versions of show: ‘I want more people to do it’

YouTuber MrBeast offered a £342,000 prize to compete in non-lethal version of Netflix show

Isobel Lewis
Sunday 05 December 2021 10:18
Comments
Trailer for Netflix thriller Squid Game

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk has shared his thoughts on the real-life versions of his show popping up on YouTube.

Last month, video maker MrBeast made headlines after creating a real-life (although non-lethal) version of the hit Netflix show, inviting ​​456 random players to compete in a tournament offering a $456,000 (£342,000) cash prize.

The video saw contestants participate in games like marbles, tug of war and the glass bridge challenge.

Appearing at the Gotham Awards last week, series creator Hwang admitted that he had watched some of the fan-made versions on YouTube.

“I watched some of it. I loved it,” he said (via ScreenRant).

Recommended

“It helped me promote the show too. So I want more people to do it.”

MrBeast, who has 83.5 million subscribers on YouTube, said that his video cost $3.5m (£2.6m) to make, with $1.5m (£1.12m) going on cash prizes. At the time of writing, the video has been watched nearly 150 million times.

Unlike in Squid Game, none of the players in the YouTuber’s game were harmed when they are eliminated, with eliminated players in fact being awarded some cash for their participation efforts.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in