Clueless star Stacey Dash has opened up about past struggles with an addiction to prescription painkillers.

The actor told The Dr Oz Show that she was ingesting 20 Vicodin tablets per day at one stage of her life.

“I was taking 18-20 pills a day,” she said. The host then remarked how expensive the addiction must have proved.

“Yeah, I lost everything,” she responded.

Dash is best known for portraying Dionne Davenport in the hit 1995 teen comedy Clueless.

On The Dr Oz Show, she also revealed that she has been sober for five years.

“The greatest blessing is that not only have I been able to be honest with myself and become a better person,” said Dash.

“I’ve been able to understand my parents and that they did love me, and that they were doing the best they could and they were just sick. They were addicted.”

In 2019, it was reported that a Clueless reboot was in the works, which would focus on Dash’s character.

However, earlier this year, it was announced that the planned series had been abandoned.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.