Stacey Solomon criticises the Royal Family in resurfaced Loose Women clip

A resurfaced video of Stacey Solomon discussing the Royal Family has divided opinion after going viral on Twitter.

The 31-year-old sparked debate in 2018 when she appeared on an episode of Loose Women alongside panellists Christine Lampard, Linda Robson and Jane Moore.

In the clip, Solomon says: “I don’t get why we’re so obsessed with these humans that are exactly the same. It could be us four sitting there, I just don’t get it.”

After Moore says that she believes the Royals are “becoming like celebrities”, Solomon answers: “To me, that’s all they are.”

When Solomon questions her co-panellists on their reasons for “loving” the Queen, Moore answers: “For duty, responsibility, figure head,” while Robson states: “She’s always worked really hard, hasn’t she?”

“But I would work hard if the country paid for me to have like 12 houses and work really hard,” responds Solomon.

Moore says: “They don’t pay for all the houses. We contribute about £39m a year. It costs £300m a year to run the Royal Family.

“But I’m with you. After the Queen, I’d have them all on bicycles and living in a terraced house. But I love the Queen, I think she’s fantastic.”

Debating the Royal Family’s grand accommodation, the former X Factor star added: “It’s freezing cold outside and people are homeless and these people have houses to spare and it does sometimes become a little bit frustrating because I don’t see the purpose of all that money going to this entire family.”

After the video resurfaced on Twitter today (30 April), people shared their opinions on Solomon’s comments.

Many applauded the TV personality, with one person writing: “I always thought Stacey Solomon had it sussed. Now even more so.”

Another added: “Never thought I’d agree with Stacey Solomon but she is bang on here!” while someone else wrote: “Think what you want about Stacey Solomon but what she said about the Royal Family is absolutely correct. We do not need a monarchy anymore, never did.”

Others, however, have defended the Royal Family against her remarks. One user said: “Hundreds of years of tradition, and you have Stacey Solomon on Loose Women slagging it off.”