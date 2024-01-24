Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Star Trek and Alien Nation alumni Gary Graham has died “suddenly”, aged 73.

The actor’s wife of almost 25 years announced the news, revealing that Graham died on Monday (22 January) after suffering cardiac arrest in Washington.

Tributes are pouring in for Graham, with his ex-wife Susan Lavelle, with whom he has one child, calling him “funny” and “kind.

Graham, whose career spanned five decades, had several Star Trek credits, the most prominent of which was in Star Trek: Enterprise, playing Vulcan ambassador, Soval.

He made a guest appearance as community leader Tanish in season two of Star Trek: Voyager, a role he played in two fan films: Star Trek: Of Gods and Men and Star Trek: Renegades.

While the former, released in 2007, is an unofficial Star Trek film, it contains many cast members from the series’s universe, and has been described by the producers as a “40th-anniversary gift” from Star Trek actors to their fans.

He was such a viewer favourite that he was drafted into appearing in another fan-created film, 2015’s Star Trek: Axanar, in which he reprised the role of Soval.

Ahead of his star Trek debut, though, Graham became best known for playing Detective Matthew Sikes in the cult sci-fi franchise Alien Nation. After the short-lived series came to an end in 1990, he reprised the role of Sikes in five Alien Nation TV films from 1994 to 1997.

Star Trek fan sites are paying tribute to Graham, with one Alien Nation fan calling him “a shining star among an exceptional cast” and another remembering him as “one of those fun genre actors that you were always happy to see show up in something”.

Graham’s Star Trek: Voyager co-star Robert Beltran wrote: “I was saddened to hear of the passing of Gary Graham. He was a terrific actor and a great guy to hang out with on the set. We loved talking about baseball and the heroes of our younger days. My condolences go out to his wife and daughter.”

Gary Graham, who has died aged 73, in ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ (StarTrek.com)

Meanwhile, Lindsay Wagner, who starred with Graham on The Incredible Journey of Doctor Meg Laurel and Scruples, said: “He was very nice to work with, and again on Scruples was so considerate, given the uncomfortable scene we were doing. My condolences to Gary’s family and friends.”

Find more tributes below.

While being loved by TV fans, Graham, who was also a member of the bands The Gary Graham Garage Band, The Gary Graham Band and The Sons of Kirk, was no stranger to controversy. In 2009, he shared anti-abortion views, referring himself “a spokesman for the pro-life cause”.