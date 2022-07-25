Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart shares ‘blunt’ response to rumours of a Picard movie
Actor has already filmed third and final season of spin-off show
Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart got sraight to the point when asked about rumours of a Picard movie.
The actor reprised his popular character for a Prime Video spin-off series, which has been acclaimed by fans of the sci-fi franchise.
With filming now complete on the third and final season, rumours of a film based on the Picard series have been circulating.
Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, Stewart was asked about the possibility of returning to play the character in a forthcoming film.
“Yes – in answer to that bluntly,” Digital Spy reports Stewart as saying.
He added: “I think that would be a very interesting and exciting and worthwhile thing to achieve.”
Picard was developed by showrunner Alex Kurtzman, and the final season stars Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd.
