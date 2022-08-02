Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Star Wars fans are expressing surprise – and relief – after watching the trailer for a brand new Rogue One prequel.

Andor is a brand new 12-episode series following Diego Luna’s character from the 2016 film, which will serve as another prequel.

It will be set five years before the events seen in Gareth Edwards’ film, which ended with the start of the first Star Wars film, 1977’s A New Hope.

After the middling critical response to previous spin-off shows The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, though, expectation for Andor has been low, with Rogue One enthusiasts concerned a standalone series might not do Luna’s character justice.

However, fans who were unconvinced whether we needed a series based on Luna’s character are now reassessing their viewpoints after watching the brand new trailer, which was released on Monday (1 August).

Many fans on Twitter called the trailer “stunning”, with @Browntable_Ent stating: “I cant get over how genuinely beautiful Andor looks, like there’s some awesome shots in that trailer.”

@EnragedTofu1 concluded: “This is the Star Wars a lot of us were waiting for,” with @enahseladsit writing: “This series appears like it will be absolutely amazing.”

Andor will also star Forest Whitaker, returning as his Rogue One character Saul Gerera, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Genevieve O’Reilly, and Fiona Shaw.

Stellan Skarsgård in ‘Rogue One’ prequel ‘Andor’ (Disney Plus)

The first three episodes will be released on Disney Plus on 21 September.