Star Wars fans have complained after noticing an unexplained plot hole in the latest episode of the Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett.

Released weekly on the streaming service, the series follows former bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) as he establishes himself as a Tatooine crimelord.

Minor spoilers follow for The Book of Boba Fett episode four...

In this week’s episode, we are shown the events leading up to Fett’s appearance in The Mandalorian – including his quest to reclaim his armour.

We know from The Mandalorian that Fett’s famous armour makes its way into the possession of Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), who gives it to the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in the series.

At the start of this season of Boba Fett, we see the armour protecting Boba when he is consumed by the Sarlaac Pitt. It is then stolen from him by Jawas, while he is captured and taken as a slave.

In the most recent episode of Boba Fett, we see Fett and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) return to the Sarlaac to try and find his armour.

The task inevitably proves dangerous, and ultimately fruitless, as Fett’s armour was long gone.

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) in Lucasfilm’s ‘The Book of Boba Fett' (Francois Duhamel / Lucasfilm Ltd)

However, as he was at least semi-conscious when he left the belly of the beast, it stands to reason that he should have already known his armour would already be gone.

Fans expressed frustration with the apparent plot hole on social media, with one viewer writing: “Wow. The new episode of Boba Fett has an incredibly sloppy plot hole. I can’t believe that survived script editing.”

“It’s incredibly strange that he would think the armour is in the pit at all,” wrote someone else. “Like, wouldn’t he know that he escaped with the armour? Like, how would he take it off in the pit and leave it in? Yeah this makes no sense.”

“Did anyone else notice the huge plot hole in this weeks #BobaFett?” asked another viewer.

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are released every Wednesday on Disney Plus.