Ian McDiarmid, the actor best known for playing Emperor Palpatine in the Star Wars saga, has hinted at a return to the franchise.

Palpatine, also known as Darth Sideous, has featured in several previous Star Wars films, including 2019’s Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, in which it was revealed that his character had not died at the end of Return of the Jedi, as was previously thought.

McDiarmid recently made an appearance at the Imperial Commissary Collectors Convention (ICCC) where he discussed the possibility of returning to the franchise in future.

“There’s a certain show coming soon set right around the time I may have considered to be very active,” he said, per Star Wars News Net.

“Whether or not you will see my physical body, I cannot comment on. But you will certainly feel my presence.”

It is not clear exactly which series McDiarmid is alluding to, though the most likely answer is Disney Plus’ upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Set between Star Wars episodes three and four, Kenobi follows Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Knight during the early years of the Empire.

Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine in ‘Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' (LucasFilm)

Another possibility is that McDiarmid was referring to Andor, the forthcoming series focusing on Diego Luna’s character from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Palpatine would not be the only character from earlier Star Wars films to reappear in Kenobi. As well as McGregor’s character, it has already been confirmed that Darth Vader will make an appearance in the series, with Hayden Christensen reprising his role from the prequels.

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins on Disney Plus on 27 May.