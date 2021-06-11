Pedro Pascal has provided an update on The Mandalorian without really meaning to.

The actor was appearing on Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series with Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor when he sent fan excitement into overdrive with a mysterious comment about the show’s future.

In December, The Mandalorian’s second season drew to a close with a preview for a new Star Wars spinoff series called The Book of Boba Fett. It will be released in December – the month usually reserved for The Mandalorian.

This led many viewers to wonder whether The Mandalorian would be returning for a third season and, if so, when that would be.

In the interview, McGregor asked Pascal: “Are you doing a third season? Have you shot a third season? Are you doing it now?”

He responded: “We haven’t shot a third season, so confidentially... no, maybe I shouldn’t,” before erupting into laughter.

Pascal’s comment essentially confirms the show will be returning. It also seems to hint that there is a start date for filming, which he was about to reveal before realising Disney might be angry with him for saying too much.

Either way, it’s a firm acknowledgement of the show’s future that hasn’t just come from unnamed sources.

Pedro Pascal laughed after almost revealing too much (Variety)

Filming on the third season is most likely delayed due to Pascal’s casting in HBO series The Last of Us, an adaptation of the hit video game.

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney Plus. McGregor will return in Kenobi, which will be released in 2022.