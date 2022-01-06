The creator of Netflix series Stay Close has highlighted an Easter egg relating to his previous show The Stranger.

Stay Close, which is currently the streaming service’s most-watched title, is based on Harlan Coben’s 2021 novel of the same name

The author’s previous books that have been made into Netflix shows include The Woods, The Innocent and Gone For Good.

But, it’s The Stranger that proved most successful ahead of Stay Close – and it turns out there’s a brief nod to that mystery series in episode one.

It comes in the form of a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo from an alpaca in the show’s very first scene.

For those who didn’t watch The Stranger, an alpaca is found beheaded in the opening episode, which serves as a springboard for the show’s overarching mystery.

“Opening scene of #StayClose“, Coben wrote, adding: “Yes, that’s a little Easter egg for those who watched #TheStranger.”

‘Stay Close’s opening scene featured a nod to Harlan Coben’s previous show ‘The Stranger’ (Netflix)

Stay Close viewers loved the reference, with many replying to tell Coben they spotted the alpaca.

“This made me chuckle, thanks for confirming it,” one fan wrote, with another stating: “So funny because when I saw the alpaca, I thought I had the wrong show on at first!!”

Both The Stranger and Stay Close are available to stream on Netflix now. Read our verdict on Stay Close, which stars Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt and Richard Armitage, here.