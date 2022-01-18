Where is Netflix’s Stay Close filmed?

Stay Close, Netflix’s latest British set hit from prolific crime writer Harlan Coben, has received a lot of attention for its use of real locations in the north of England.

The crime thriller, which features an ensemble cast, including Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage, James Nesbitt and Jo Joyner, premiered on New Year’s Eve to positive reviews and is the sixth of Coben’s works to be adapted by the streaming service.

Based on Coben’s book of the same name,Stay Close revolves around an unsolved disappearance from years ago and three people struggling with the past.

While the book is set in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the adaptation takes place in the fictional English town of Ridgwood with filming occurring in locations such as Liverpool, Manchester and Blackpool.

One of the main locations in Stay Close is Vipers, a nightclub where several men have disappeared under mysterious circumstances. The exterior of Vipers is filmed in Liverpool on the site of an old nightclub surrounded by woodland.

While the exterior is shot in Liverpool, the interior of Vipers is shot at a club called Impossible in Manchester.

Another central location in the show is a sculpture of a large face surrounded by greenery. The image is a recurring motif in the miniseries.

The sculpture is a real piece of art work from Jaume Plensa and can be found in St Helens, which is between Liverpool and Manchester.

Stay Close also prominently features a scene set on a beachfront, which many viewers will recognise as Blackpool, especially as the ferris wheel can be seen in certain shots.

Residents of Cheshire will also recognise the Silver Jubilee Bridge, which serves as a crossing between River Mersey and Manchester Ship Canal.

Knowsley Safari Park, near Liverpool, doubles as the home of the murderous Barbie and Ken. Their cabin is set on the sprawling estate which was built by Canadians after the Second World War.

The homes of the various characters in the show can be found in places such as Didsbury, Morecambe Bay and Ashton-under-Lyne. An old rectory in Ormskirk was also used as a care home in the series.

Stay Close is available to stream on Netflix now.