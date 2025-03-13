Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stedman Pearson, the eldest of the family quintet band Five Star, has died aged 60.

The band, which was inspired by the success of Jackson 5, found fame in the Eighties with the hit singles “Rain or Shine”, “System Addict” and “Let Me Be the One”.

The Stedman family confirmed that he died on 10 March and had been on dialysis.

The family said in a statement shared with The Independent: “We are very saddened to say on this day – our beloved son/brother Stedman Pearson Jr has passed.”

“He was a gentleman to the very end – in every way and an amazing son/brother and uncle. May the memories and love he gave to us and the world be our greatest comfort. He will be deeply missed.”

Stedman, from Romford, Essex, was the eldest of five siblings, who were turned into a musical group by their father Buster Pearson, a former recording artist.

The band was launched in 1983, and at the height of their success in 1987, they won a Brit Award for Best Group.

Five Star was comprised of Stedman, his brother Delroy, and sisters Lorraine, Denise and Doris. The five became three in 2001 following a brief split, with Stedman continuing to perform with his sisters Denis and Lorraine until 2006. The band reunited again in 2012 before disbanding for a final time.

Stedman continued working adjacent to the entertainment industry, working as a dance teacher and running a limousine hire service.

open image in gallery Pearson was the eldest of five siblings who were turned into a Jackson 5-inspired musical group ( EMPICS Entertainment )

In 2006, he finished third place on Channel 5’s All Star Talent Show.

The group channelled popstar glamour and would wear glittering matching costumes with intricate synchronised group routines.

Stedman was known best for his slick dance moves and attention to detail when performing choreography.

The singer has been remembered by friends and fans as “sweet and gentle” and an outstanding performer.

One person wrote on X/Twitter: “Woke up to learn of my friends passing....HE was one of the gentlest and lovely people I knew.. an awesome dancer with just a childlike zest for life....you made a huge difference to my life and will be missed muchly !!!”

Another person added: “I adored Five Star and loved Stedman spent hours trying to copy their choreography as a teen. Am gutted.”

“Stedman was so serious and precise with the dance routines! Sad to hear this,” said one fan, as another added: “5 star used to live in my old village, a beautiful house on the A30. Every Sunday, young fans would gather outside the gates, and the band members would drive their wonderfully expensive cars up and down the A30 for an hour. It was an experience.

“Loved Five Star as a child and still love to hear them on the radio. Condolences to his brother, sisters & family.”