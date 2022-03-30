Radio presenter Stephanie Hirst has revealed that a doctor told her as a teenager that she shouldn’t transition or else she would risk losing her family and friends.

The Hits Radio host announced in 2014 that she was transgender and undergoing gender confirmation surgery.

On Wednesday (30 March), Hirst appeared on Loose Women, where she opened up about her experience of transitioning.

Hirst said that she’d known she was trans from the age of three but that her mum had “brushed it under the carpet” because she “didn’t understand anything about it” and hoped everything would “just go away”.

The presenter then said that she went to see a doctor about transitioning when she was a teenager, but that they had advised her against going through with it.

“I went to see him and I told him how I felt and his words were something along the lines of, ‘I strongly recommend you don’t take this path in life, you’ll lose family, friends, and won’t have a successful life,’” she said. “I remember getting back in my car and just crying my eyes out.”

It was struggling with suicidal thoughts that prompted Hirst to transition in 2014, with the DJ saying she was lucky to have a doctor who quickly referred her to a gender identity clinic.

“Whereas now, if you go to your doctors and you are referred to a gender identity clinic, it’s between three and five years,” she said.

Hirst was widely praised for her appearance on Loose Women, with many viewers suggesting she should be a regular panellist.

“I think @ITV should offer @StephanieHirst a job as a #LooseWomen panelist. She’d be great!” one Twitter user wrote.

“Well what a revelation @StephanieHirst was on tv today,” another tweet read. “Absolutely gorgeous and so authentic and honest. Someone give her a proper long term tv contract please.”

One commenter wrote: “Amazing interview with @StephanieHirst on @loosewomen. I could listen to her all day - so engaging! Future panellist maybe.”

