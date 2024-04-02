Stephen Colbert left speechless and emotional after death of Late Show assistant

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stephen Colbert grew emotional and seemed unable to speak following the death of his longtime Late Show executive assistant Amy Cole. She was 53.

At the end of Monday (1 April) night’s show a title card was displayed showing a photograph of Cole alongside the caption: “Dedicated to our dear friend Amy Cole, 1970-2024.”

LateNighter reports that audience members who attended the taping said the upbeat show took a serious turn at the end of the night when Colbert asked them to hold their applause.

The host, 59, looked lost for words before eventually saying a simple: “Good night.”

Studio audience members, who were not shown the title card, were left confused as to why Colbert was visibly upset as he left the stage in silence

Several Late Show with Stephen Colbert writers and staff members have paid tribute to Cole on social media, with some making reference to a recent cancer diagnosis.

Stephen Colbert chokes up after death of longtime assistant Amy Cole (CBS/YouTube)

On X/Twitter, writer Brian Stack said: “Amy Cole was one of the warmest, loveliest people I’ve ever been lucky enough to know and work with. Everyone here at our show loved her more than we can say and we always will.”

Writer and producer Opus Moreschi added: “Amy Cole was a beacon of light and joy and calm in the swirling chaos of our workplace. I am absolutely gutted that she’s gone.

“If you love somebody with cancer (or even if you don’t) please consider giving to Amy’s favorite charity in her name.” He provided a link to children’s hospital charity Radio Lollipop.

Director and producer Jake Plunkett also provided a link to Radio Lollipop, writing: “Words cannot measure how big a loss Amy Cole is to this world. Fuck cancer. One of Amy’s passions was helping children with cancer. So, I ask you to help spread the light that she gave to this world by donating to the link”.

Last week, Colbert expressed regret for making jokes about Kate Middleton’s absence on his show.

The presenter previously mocked the Princess of Wales’ disappearance and joined in with conspiracy theories surrounding her absence from public life before it was announced that the 42-year-old had been diagnosed with cancer.

Colbert said that he was aware he had “upset people” even before the diagnosis was announced.

“A lot of my jokes have upset people in the past and I’m sure some of my jokes will upset people in the future,” he said.

“But there is a standard that I try to hold myself to, and that is, I do not make light of somebody else’s tragedy.”

He went on to wish the Princess a swift recovery.

“Though I’m sure they don’t need it from me, I and everyone here at The Late Show would like to extend our well-wishes and heartfelt hope that her recovery is swift and thorough,” he said.