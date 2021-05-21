Stephen Colbert tells Lisa Kudrow he was rejected after an audition for Friends

US talk show host Stephen Colbert has revealed he once auditioned for a part in Friends.

Speaking to cast member Lisa Kudrow on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host recalled his ill-fated audition for a one-week recurring role on the hit sitcom.

“I got called in, auditioned on the set and everything like that,” he told Kudrow, who starred as Phoebe Buffay throughout the show’s 10 seasons.

“Basically, if I got it they would have pushed me in a room and I would have started working with you guys,” he added.

The 57-year-old added: “And… I didn’t get it. I didn’t get it. I didn’t get it. I’m sure you would have remembered working with a Stephen Colbert. And boy, did I need a gig at the time. Boy.”

Kudrow was appearing on the talk show ahead of the highly anticipated Friends reunion special scheduled to air next week on US streaming service HBO Max.

It is still unclear when or how fans in the UK will be able to tune into the programme.

Colbert also recently revealed that he once auditioned to play Dustin Diamond’s character on Saved by the Bell in 1986.