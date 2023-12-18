Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Stephen Fry will speak out against rising levels of antisemitism in the UK as part of Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message.

Every year, the broadcaster enlists a notable figure to speak to the nation with a rousing speech to rival the monarch’s festive address, which will be broadcast on both BBC One and ITV1.

In his 10-minute message, the former QI host will speak about his Jewish heritage as well as the increase in antisemitic reports since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October.

“The great Irish thinker and writer Conor Cruise O’Brien once said that ‘antisemitism is a light sleeper’. Well, it seems to have woken up of late,” Fry says.

Stephen Fry will deliver Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message (Getty Images)

“The horrendous events of October the 7th and the Israeli response, seem to have stirred up this ancient hatred. It’s agonising to see all the violence and destruction that’s unfolding, and the terrible loss of life on both sides brings me an overwhelming sadness and heartache.

“But whatever our opinions on what is happening, there can be no excuse for the behaviour of some of our citizens.”

Fry, 66, then turns his attention to the increase in racist behaviour towards Jews, including a 1,350 per cent rise in antisemitic violence reported to the Metropolitan Police.

“Shop windows smashed, Stars of David and swastikas daubed on walls of Jewish properties, synagogues, and cemeteries. Jewish schools have been forced to close,” Fry continues.

“There is real fear stalking the Jewish neighbourhoods of Britain. Jewish people here are becoming fearful of showing themselves. In Britain, in 2023.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Stephen Fry speaks during The Fayre of St. James's (Getty Images)

As well as highlighting the harms taking place in current society, Fry also will share a plea for people to speak out against the “hatred of Jews to be the one acceptable form of racism”.

“So what is my message this Christmas: the simple truth that we are all brothers and sisters? It’s naive, but it’s as good a message as any other,” he says.

“At this time in the face of the greatest rise in anti-Jewish racism since records began, Jews should stand upright and proud in who they are. And so should you, whatever your genetic makeup.

“Knowing and loving this country as I do, I don’t believe that most Britons are ok living in a society that judges hatred of Jews to be the one acceptable form of racism.

“So speak up, stand with us, be proud to be Jewish or Jew-ish – or, if not Jewish at all, proud to have us as much a part of this great nation as any other minority, as any of you.”

Fry follows the super-advanced robot Ameca, who delivered a speech created entirely by AI in 2022.

Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message will air in full on Christmas Day at 5.10pm.