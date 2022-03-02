Stephen Fry has joked that Melanie Phillips’s views on tattoos are “forcing” him to get one.

In a recent column for The Times, the British journalist claimed that the form of body art made her feel “physically sick”.

Her remarks prompted widespread discussion on social media, as well as several comment pieces arguing with her reasoning.

Appearing on Scroobius Pip’s Distraction Pieces podcast, Fry raised the column after the actor and musician – also known as David Meads – told him how fans were tattooing Fry quotes on their bodies.

Fry said he had found Phillips’ column “absolutely repellent”, and joked that she was “forcing” him to have one as he was “going to have to choose a side”.

“After 64 years, am I going to get my first ink? I haven’t quite decided yet,” he said.

Fry also suggested that Phillips had not thought about the importance of tattoos in certain cultures where they have a spiritual or religious meaning.

The former QI host explained how tattoos had changed in British culture over the years from being a thing “for sailors” to gradually becoming more popular among the general public. Fry added he had godchildren and several friends with tattoos.

Phillips was roundly criticised for her views following her article’s publication in February. One tattoo artist in Durham offered a free tattoo of Phillips’ portrait to a customer as a show of defiance.

Another person who disagreed with her views got Phillips’ byline picture tattooed on their leg.