Stephen Fry was rushed to hospital after falling from the stage at the O2 last week.

The 66-year-old actor, author and narrator was at the London venue on 14 September to deliver a speech on Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the CogX Festival technology conference.

As Fry was exiting the stage, he reportedly fell two metres to the floor, sustaining rib and leg injuries before being taken to hospital for treatment, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday (20 September), citing a source.

The source told the Mail: “It looked like it was too dark and there didn’t look like there was a handrail.

“... He looked to have been hurt as he had to leave in a wheelchair.”

It is unclear whether the Blackadder star remains in hospital. The Independent has contacted Fry’s agents for comment.

Stephen Fry (PA)

A spokesperson for CogX told the Mail: “We were deeply concerned to hear of Stephen’s accident after giving his inspirational speech on the impact of AI.

“We are thinking of him and wishing him a swift recovery. We have opened our own enquiry and until then we are not able to share any further details.”

A spokesperson for Greenwich Council added: “The council has received an accident report following an event last week at the O2, and is considering whether any further investigations are needed.”

During his speech, Fry had cautioned against the dangers of AI, playing the audience a clip of what appeared to be his voice narrating a historical documentary.

“I said not one word of that – it was a machine,” Fry revealed, according to Fortune. “Yes, it shocked me. They used my reading of the seven volumes of the Harry Potter books, and from that dataset, an AI of my voice was created and it made that new narration.”

He continued: “What you heard was not the result of a mash-up. This is from a flexible artificial voice, where the words are modulated to fit the meaning of each sentence. It could therefore have me read anything from a call to storm Parliament to hard porn, all without my knowledge and without my permission. And this, what you just heard, was done without my knowledge.”

Fry added: “So I heard about this, I sent it to my agents on both sides of the Atlantic, and they went ballistic – they had no idea such a thing was possible.”

“Tech is not a noun, it is a verb, it is always moving,” he concluded. “What we have now is not what will be. When it comes to AI models, what we have now will advance at a faster rate than any technology we have ever seen. One thing we can all agree on: It’s a f***ing weird time to be alive.”