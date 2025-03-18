Stephen Graham names Adolescence’s ‘biggest achievement’ as show becomes Netflix hit
Exclusive: Graham told The Independent how the team behind the hit Netflix show found its lead star
Adolescence creator Stephen Graham has shared what he considers the show’s “biggest achievement”.
The 51-year-old is the star and co-writer of the new acclaimed Netflix series, which follows the family of 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller, who is accused of the brutal murder of a young girl. Graham plays Jamie’s father, Eddie and warned parents to be “mindful” of the influences on their children.
Jamie is played by 15-year-old first-time actor Owen Cooper, who has fast become the show’s breakout star. His performance has been called “incredible” and “award-worthy” by social media users. Adolescence shot to number one on the streamer within hours of its release.
Graham told The Independent that the team behind the Netflix series were adamant that they would “create opportunities” through the show’s production, giving a chance to people “who may not normally have those opportunities”.
The A Thousand Blows star said that Cooper’s success had been the show’s “biggest achievement”, with the youngster now set to star as the young Heathcliff in forthcoming film Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie.
“We always want to try and create opportunities for people who may not normally have those opportunities,” he said, explaining that the team had sought to find a young actor from regions in the north of England.
“From the very beginning it was a conscious decision [by the team] that we wanted someone who didn't have much experience. Like we did find little Tommo [This is England star Thomas Thurgoose] all those years ago.
“We wanted someone who didn't have a lot of experience, but we knew that what we were doing and what we were trying to ask this young person to do was cosmic in many ways. It's a huge undertaking, but we cast Owen, who had no experience, he'd done a couple of little theatre workshops, and he was just starting to do little bits in school.”
Hailing from “a normal working class family from a normal council estate” Graham described Cooper’s family as “just wonderful, beautiful people”. Everyone unsuccessful in the audition for the role of Jamie was recruited as an extra in school scenes.
“But what we've managed to achieve, and for me it's the biggest achievement we've done throughout this whole process, is we've achieved something where it's risen his capabilities of doing this as a career to the extent where he's now working with Margot Robbie.”
He added: “It's bigger than us, this thing is bigger than us. So the opportunity is being created for him to flourish and have a career and to me that's the biggest achievement.”
