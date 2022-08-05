Steve Carell struggles to pronounce CBeebies in hilarious resurfaced Bedtime Stories clip
Hollywood star can be seen laughing a he fails to say name of children’s BBC channel
A clip has resurfaced of Steve Carell totally failing to pronounce “CBeebies” correctly during his appearance on Bedtime Stories last month.
The actor, 59, read The Eyebrows of Doom by Steve Smallman on 1 July.
The story is a “laugh-out-loud adventure” about a bear called Dave and his friends as they try to stop a pair of eyebrows, who keep leaping from one unsuspecting animal to the next, from taking over the world.
In a clip of the episode shared by TV journalist Scott Bryan, Carell says: “Imagine never having watched CBG... CCGGBeebies... CB… Well... I can imagine it.”
The star of Anchorman and The Office can be seen trying not to laugh as he struggles with the pronunciation of the BBC channel.
“Cannot get over Steve Carell trying to pronounce ‘CBeebies’,” Bryan wrote in the caption.
The star, who shares two children with his wife, actor Nancy Carell, followed in the footsteps of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, British actor Tom Hiddleston and singer Harry Styles in featuring on the show.
When his appearance on Bedtime Stories was originally announced, Carell said: “I loved reading to my kids when they were younger so it was a great pleasure to read a Bedtime Story for CBeebies, about a pair of mischievous eyebrows causing havoc – something I’m sure we can all relate to.”
Recent story readers also include the Duchess of Cambridge, who narrated the modern children’s classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, by Jill Tomlinson, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.
