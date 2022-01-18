Steve Harvey was left “very uncomfortable” after being shown a picture of his daughter Lori and Michael B Jordan getting close.

Model Lori has been dating the Creed star since November 2020, with Jordan spending his second Christmas at the Harvey household last month.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (18 January), Family Feud host Steve was presented with a picture of his daughter sat in her boyfriend’s house over the festive period.

“Look at that,” DeGeneres said to Steve. “That’s happening in front of you?”

Fidgeting, the TV presenter responded: “I’ve never seen that picture before.

“I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there,” he added, while laughing. “I’m not really feeling that picture.”

Discussing spending Christmas with Jordan, Steve admitted that he was a fan of the actor.

“That boy come through,” he said. “He [is] trying to impress the family. I’m a father, so he bought me this big 100 cigar box of the most hard-to-get cigars. 100 of them in this big box and he gave that to me.”

Steve continued: “He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law.”