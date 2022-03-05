Steve Harvey struggled to answer a question about Michael B Jordan marrying his stepdaughter during a TV appearance.

The Family Feud host’s stepdaughter, Lori, has been dating Creed star Jordan for over a year.

During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the TV personality was asked as part of the segment ”Sip or Spill”: whether he is excited by the prospect of the pair getting engaged.

“If he were to ask to marry her, would you approve?” the hosts ask Harvey, who initially seemed hesitant to answer the question.

“Man, this is a hard one,” the 65-year-old said. “I’ve given away two daughters. I’ve got four. That’s a really hard one.”

He added: “I would have to say so far – yeah, yeah.” He then changed his mind, stating: “No, no, no, man.”

Harvey then proceeded to take a drink, which is what you’re supposed to do in the game if you’d rather not answer.

The host has previously been candid about his views of the couple, telling Ellen DeGeneres that he was “very uncomfortable” with a photo of his daughter kissing Jordan.

Steve Harvey struggled to answer a question about Michael B Jordan and his stepdaughter (NBC News)

However, he told DeGeneres that the actor is “a really good guy”.

Lori, who was adopted by Steve after he married her mother, Marjorie, in 2007, went Instagram official with Jordan in January 2001.

Jordan’s credits include Friday Night Lights, Black Panther and Just Mercy. He is currently working on Creed III, which he will direct as well as star in.