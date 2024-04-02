For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Steve-O says he had to turn down an appearance on Bill Maher’s podcast after the host refused not to smoke in front of him.

The Jackass star, 49, has been sober for almost 16 years. Maher’s podcast, Club Random, typically features the host and comedian smoking cannabis during his hour-long one-on-one interviews.

Speaking on his own podcast, Wild Ride, Steve-O said: “I’m a clean and sober guy. It’s very important that I maintain my sobriety, it’s approaching 16 years. I am about to be sweet 16.

“Really, there’s nothing I value more than my sobriety. There’s nothing more that I protect than my recovery. I found it kind of upsetting when the Bill Maher podcast reached out and he smokes pot the whole time while he interviews people.

“I said I’d happily go on there, but while I’m on, out of respect for my sobriety, could he refrain from smoking pot. He said no and that’s a dealbreaker.”

Steve-O sounded surprised that Maher would not abstain from smoking cannabis during the interview, and referenced other cannabis-themed podcasts where the hosts had been happy to respect his wishes.

Steve-O (left) and Bill Maher (Getty)

“Mike Tyson’s podcast is called ‘Hotboxin,’” said Steve-O. “Be real! All of these prolific potheads, I’ve been on their shows and it wasn’t so important to them to blow marijuana smoke in my face, but for Bill Maher it was a dealbreaker.”

The Independent has approached Bill Maher’s representatives for comment.

On social media, some listeners pointed out that Maher has previously refrained from smoking while interviewing certain guests. During a recent interview with Sheryl Crow, Maher did not smoke and told the singer: “That’s when I need a joint … but I’d never light one up in front of you.”

Last year, Steve-O talked to The Independent about his journey to sobriety. He underwent treatment for drug addiction (predominantly nitrous oxide, ketamine, cocaine and alcohol) and mental health issues in the Noughties, and his “rock bottom” and early recovery were documented in the 2009 MTV special Steve-O: Demise and Rise.

“There’s something that people find inherently compelling about the misfortune of others,” said Steve-O. “Entertainment and recovery are almost mutually exclusive concepts. There’s nothing entertaining about recovery – but it’s super entertaining to watch somebody out of control on drugs. I think there was something super lurid about the documentary, but there was something inspirational to some people too.”