No inquest into death of Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright, says coroner

Steve Wright’s “unexpected” death will not be subject to an inquest, a coroner has ruled.

The Radio 2 DJ, 69, died in February of this year at his London home, and while the death was described as unexpected at the time, it was said not to be suspicious.

News of the passing was made public a day later by the DJ’s family, prompting a wave of tributes for the broadcaster of over five decades, who was credited with revolutionising the format of British breakfast radio shows.

Westminster Coroner’s Court said in a statement: “An inquest will not be required for Mr Wright.

“The coroner has now discontinued this case.”

Inquests are typically carried out into death sudden, unexpected deaths if there is any suspicion that a person has not died from natural causes – or if they were under state care of any kind at the time of their passing.

Following news of Wright’s death breaking, his close friend Mark Wells said he had undergone heart surgery “about 14 or 15 months ago”

“He had a bypass operation that had gone well and I think he was more ill than he was letting on,” Wells said.

DJ Steve Wright died aged 69 (Ian West/PA) ( PA Wire )

Wright’s brother Laurence, 65, blamed his death on his diet and “lifestyle choices” in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“He was aware that he could have looked after himself better, in his lifestyle choices. Obviously, we all wish he had,” he said.

The DJ’s career began back in 1980 when he joined BBC Radio 1.

What followed was a glittering career across various stations including BBC World Service and BBC Radio 2 and ended at the BBC’s Pick of the Pops, which Wright presented until his death in February.

He was also known for his work as a presenter and regularly appeared on Top of the Pops between 1980 and 1989.

Wright received royal recognition only this year when he was named on the 2024 New Year Honours for services to radio.

Steve Wright was made an MBE for his services to radio (James Mingay/PA) ( PA Archive )

Paying tribute to Wright, Tim David, BBC Director General said: “All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news.

“Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades. He was the ultimate professional – passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners.

“This was deservedly recognised in the New Year Honours list with his MBE for services to radio.

“No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces. They loved him deeply. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly.”

Wright is survived by his two children, Lucy and Tom.