Jackass star Steve-O detained by London police after jumping off Tower Bridge

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jackass star Steve-O has revealed he was detained by London police after jumping off Tower Bridge.

The 49-year-old entertainer shared a post on Instagram on Friday (7 July) that showed him leaping from the bridge wearing an “I love London” t-shirt while holding a Union Jack umbrella.

Steve-O, real name Stephen Glover, said the City of London Police were “totally cool” in the caption of his post.

“I was detained by police after doing this jump off the Tower Of London Bridge yesterday, but they were totally cool, and understood that I’m just super excited to be taping my THIRD (and craziest by far) comedy special on Friday, July 14 in London (where I was born!),” he wrote.

“This incredible photo sequence was shot by @petejobson, and the photo from above was shot by @mikechudley. What an epic day yesterday was! PS – the video of this is in my stories!”

Chief Inspector Rob Bell from the City of London Police said: “Officers were called to Tower Bridge at 4.28pm on Thursday (July 6) to reports of a person in the water close to Tower Bridge.

“The person was spoken to by officers.”

In June, Steve-O kicked off his live comedy tour, titled The Bucket List, which intersperses live segments with screenings of pre-recorded stunts.

“I’ve made a livelihood out of being childish and immature,” he told The Independent in a recent interview. “I’m reaching a point where it doesn’t make sense to keep doing this stuff. So The Bucket List is a frantic effort to do the craziest stuff ever before it becomes creepy to watch.”

He described the tour’s “forbidden” stunts as being “too hot for Jackass” – “not only life-threatening but flagrantly illegal”.

The Environment Agency advises against jumping into the Thames as depths may vary.

Steve-O is playing two dates in London – the city where he was born – which will be filmed as specials.

He rose to fame on the MTV show and subsequent movies alongside Johnny Knoxville and Bam Margera, where they performed dangerous and crude pranks.

Many of those taking part were stuntmen and extreme sports enthusiasts.

Jackass Forever, which featured Knoxville and Steve-O, was released last year.

Additional reporting by the Press Association