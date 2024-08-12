Nick Knowles joins Strictly line-up alongside Paul Merson and hockey player Sam Quek

Support truly

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

Knowles was rumoured to be joining the 22nd series of the BBC One competition, which arrives as the programme faces scrutiny over the treatment of some of its celebrity participants.

Two professional dancers, Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, have now left the show following allegations made about their conduct during training.

Pernice has denied allegations of “threatening and abusive behaviour,” while Di Prima said in a statement he “deeply regrets” kicking his celebrity partner Zara McDermott during a rehearsal.

Knowles was revealed as one of the final three celebrities to join the season 22 cast on the BBC’s The One Show on Monday (12 August).

Knowles, who was the 13th celebrity named, said: “I’m so, so excited to be doing Strictly this year. People may be more used to me getting stuck in on a building site or travelling the world, but dancing live on TV will be a whole new adventure.

“I’ve spent my whole life learning new skills and I’ve never been afraid of a challenge – there’s life in the old dog yet to take on one more big one – being taught how to dance! I’ll give it my everything … and try not to embarrass my kids of course.”

The 61-year-old has had a long career at the BBC and is known for long-running renovation programme DIY SOS and former gameshows Who Dares Wins, which ended in 2019, Break The Safe and 5-Star Family Reunion.

He has also taken part in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018, and hosted travel programmes including the The Mighty Mississippi With Nick Knowles on Channel 5.

Outside presenting, he co-wrote 2016 action comedy Golden Years, and released his debut album Every Kind Of People – comprising covers of some of his favourite songs – in 2017.

Morning Live doctor Punam Krishan, Gladiator and Olympian Montell Douglas, EastEnders’ Jamie Borthwick, Olympian Tom Dean, singer Shayne Ward and Miranda actor Sarah Hadland are all taking part in the latest series.

The show will also welcome its first blind contestant in comedian Chris McCausland, who will compete alongside JLS star JB Gill, Go Compare opera singer Wynne Evans, singer Toyah Willcox, Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and reality TV star Pete Wicks.

It will once again be hosted by the glittering duo of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse have also been confirmed as returning judges.

The results of an investigation, launched by the BBC following allegations made about Pernice by ex-participant Amanda Abbington, have not yet been published.

On July 16, the BBC said it would introduce new welfare measures, including a chaperone who will be present “at all times” during rehearsals.

Meanwhile, Di Prima told the Daily Mail over the weekend that he “wasn’t meaning to kick” his 2023 dance partner Zara McDermott and did not know where the Love Island star’s allegations had come from.

Additional reporting from the Press Association