Stranger Things 4: Trailer teases terrifying new villain from the Upside Down

The official trailer for Stranger Things season four has been released.

The clip shows the people of Hawkins divided with Jim Hopper in a Russian internment camp, Joyce and the Bryce family in California (having been relocated after the Battle of Starcourt) and Eleven still without her powers.

At the end of the trailer, a horrifying, humanoid creature is introduced hanging in the Upside Down and is revealed to be the one narrating the trailer, saying at the end: “It’s time. You have lost.”

There are various theories already as to who the creature could be. Vecna, a powerful undead wizard in the Dungeons and Dragons game, is a popular candidate as one of the fourth season’s episode titles reads: ‘Vecna’s Curse’.

The trailer also shows Creel House and a man with no eyes who is likely to be Victor Creel.

As per the fandom’s official Wikipedia page, Creel – who will be portrayed by Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund – was a patient at Pennhurst Mental Hospital. He had been admitted there after committing a gruesome murder in the Fifties, which he blamed on a vengeful demon.

It is also noted that Creel went blind after gouging his eyes out, hinting that he may have been plagued by horrific memories or visions.

The new season will be split into two parts: Volume 1 is out on 27 May; Volume 2 starts streaming on 1 July. Watch the trailer below.