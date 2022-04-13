Stranger Things fans stunned as they recognise new villain in season four trailer

Stranger Things fans have reacted in shock after recognising a horrifying character who appeared in the new trailer for season four.

The first official trailer for the forthcoming season was released by Netflix earlier this week.

While the clip reintroduced viewers to many familiar characters, it also briefly featured a look at what looks to be a new villain, Victor Creel.

Creel will play a significant role in the new season of Stranger Things. The character was a patient at Pennhurst Mental Hospital who was admitted after committing a gruesome murder in the Fifties, which he blamed on a vengeful demon.

He is portrayed by Robert Englund, the actor best known as the nefarious Freddy Krueger in Nightmare on Elm Street and its sequels.

Stranger Things fans were shocked to recognise the actor in the new trailer, with many praising the casting on social media.

“Finally got around to watching the new Stranger Things trailer and it looks absolutely amazing,” one person wrote. “Can’t wait to see how twisted Robert Englund, definitely had Nightmare on Elm Street vibes.”

“WAIT! Robert Englund is going to be in Stranger Things 4?!?!? OMMMMMGGGGGG!!!!!” another wrote.

“Hold up was that Robert Englund in the Stranger Things trailer!?” someone else asked.

Another fan wrote: “So that Stranger Things trailer. I am NOT HERE for Robert Englund being alive and his eyes being sewn shut at the same time. NOAP. I will be watching both volumes during daylight hours.”

Stranger Things returns to Netflix with new episodes on 27 May.