Stranger Things star Robert Englund has revealed that he auditioned for a completely different character before landing the role of Victor Creel.

Englund, who is best known for portraying serial killer Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street films, played the chilling Hawkins resident Creel in season four of the hit Netflix sci-fi.

However, he has revealed that he originally auditioned for Stranger Things back when it was casting its third season.

Englund had tried out for the role of the nefarious Mayor Kline, which eventually went to Cary Elwes.

Speaking to TooFab, he said: “I had been up for a role in season three that I didn’t get and I was disappointed, because I love the show.

“I began as a huge fan of Millie Bobby Brown and I’m a big fan of David Harbour, I thought he brought some great rough edges to the show and the guy could be an action star, he’s tall and big and throws a mean punch. He stole the show in Black Widow.”

Englund added that he “wanted to be part of the show” because he “loved” the previous seasons and “loved the kids”.

Robert Englund as Victor Creel in ‘Stranger Things' (Courtesy of Netflix)

The creators of Stranger Things recently revealed that the forthcoming fifth season will take place after a substantial time jump.

Fans have also spotted a number of hidden details in the latest batch of episodes after Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4 dropped last month.

The first episode of the season contained an intriguing Easter egg surrounding the characters of of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.

However, one popular Easter egg actually came as a surprise to the show’s writers, who apologised after they failed to spot one key detail about the show’s timeline.

Englund’s portrayal of Creel sent a chill up many a viewer’s spine, but he wasn’t the only one to do so. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower revealed that he left co-star Millie Bobby Brown “in tears” because he was “so scary” on set, in character as the young Henry Creel.