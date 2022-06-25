Stranger Things: David Harbour says young co-stars are ‘involved in a minefield’

‘They don’t really get to have the childhood that I wish they could’

Louis Chilton
Saturday 25 June 2022 11:37
Comments
Stranger Things trailer

Stranger Things star David Harbour has said that his younger Stranger Things co-stars are “involved in a minefield”.

In a new interview with The Independent, Harbour, who plays Jim Hoppper in the hit Netflix sci-fi series, spoke about the toll that fame and money could have on child actors.

Several of Stranger Things’s stars were children when the series began, including Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo.

“They are involved in something that is a minefield,” Harbour said. “The popularity and the money that they’re dealing with at 12 and 13 years old is… it just makes you an adult.

“They don’t really get to have the childhood that I wish they could,” he added.

Recommended

Earlier this month, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin described co-star Joe Keery as “mom” after a video of the actor defending his young costars resurfaced on TikTok.

In other Stranger Things news, fans recently discovered that the ending of the recent series was actually given away by a member of the cast back in 2016.

The creators of Stranger Things recently revealed that the forthcoming fifth season will take place after a substantial time jump.

David Harbour in ‘Stranger Things'

(Courtesy of Netflix)

Fans have also spotted a number of hidden details in the latest batch of episodes after Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4 dropped last month.

The first episode of the season contained an emotional Easter egg surrounding the characters of of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.

Recommended

However, one popular Easter egg actually came as a surprise to the show’s writers, who apologised after they failed to spot one key detail about the show’s timeline.

Actor Jamie Campbell Bower revealed that he left co-star Millie Bobby Brown “in tears” because he was “so scary” on set, in character as the young Henry Creel.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in