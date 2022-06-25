Stranger Things star David Harbour has said that his younger Stranger Things co-stars are “involved in a minefield”.

In a new interview with The Independent, Harbour, who plays Jim Hoppper in the hit Netflix sci-fi series, spoke about the toll that fame and money could have on child actors.

Several of Stranger Things’s stars were children when the series began, including Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo.

“They are involved in something that is a minefield,” Harbour said. “The popularity and the money that they’re dealing with at 12 and 13 years old is… it just makes you an adult.

“They don’t really get to have the childhood that I wish they could,” he added.

Earlier this month, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin described co-star Joe Keery as “mom” after a video of the actor defending his young costars resurfaced on TikTok.

In other Stranger Things news, fans recently discovered that the ending of the recent series was actually given away by a member of the cast back in 2016.

The creators of Stranger Things recently revealed that the forthcoming fifth season will take place after a substantial time jump.

David Harbour in ‘Stranger Things' (Courtesy of Netflix)

Fans have also spotted a number of hidden details in the latest batch of episodes after Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4 dropped last month.

The first episode of the season contained an emotional Easter egg surrounding the characters of of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.

However, one popular Easter egg actually came as a surprise to the show’s writers, who apologised after they failed to spot one key detail about the show’s timeline.

Actor Jamie Campbell Bower revealed that he left co-star Millie Bobby Brown “in tears” because he was “so scary” on set, in character as the young Henry Creel.