Stranger Things: Hopper’s sword plot hole can be explained by a detail in episode seven
Viewers have complained about the puzzling prescence of a medieval sword in an Eighties-set show
Stranger Things season four has come to a dramatic close – but fans have been left with one burning question: where exactly did Hopper get that sword from?
Netflix released the final two episodes of its hit sci-fi series on Friday (1 July).
Spoilers for season four finale below!
For much of this series, viewers watched Hopper (David Harbour) trapped in a Russian prison. He later manages to break free with the help of Joyce (Winona Ryder), Murray (Brett Gelman), and his new friend Dimitri “Enzo” Antonov (Tom Wlaschiha).
Hopper’s story culminates in an epic battle with a Demogorgon in the final episode. Fans, however, were bemused to find that, when Hopper finds his gun out of bullets, he picks up what looks like a medieval sword from the ground.
Although Hopper was eventually successful in beheading the monster, viewers were left confused as to where the anachronistic weapon came from.
Where did Hopper get the sword?
The answer to the question can be found in episode seven.
Fans will remember that Hopper and his fellow prisoners were forced to fight the Demogorgon at the behest of the Russian guards who supplied them with a weapons locker.
Inside the locker were several old weapons, including spears, axes, and, of course, swords, which they could arm themselves with.
As noted by Hitc.com, the sword that Hopper uses in the final episode is first wielded by another prisoner in the initial group fight against the monster.
During that stand-off, several prisoners are killed, including the one who picked up the sword, which explains how it ends up on the ground in the pit ready for Hopper to pick up later
The show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, recently responded to Millie Bobby Brown’s criticism of the series that characters are never killed off.
You can read The Independent’s five-star review of Stranger Things season four, part two here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies