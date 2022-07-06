Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has named which character’s death scene was so “horrible” he thought Netflix would cut it.

Quinn plays fan-favourite character Eddie Munson in the recently concluded fourth season of Netflix’s hit series.

This year’s run of episodes followed a grisly string of supernatural murders taking place across Hawkins, some of which were portrayed in particularly gruesome detail.

Quinn said that there was one death in season four that horrified him so much that he thought Netflix were going to censor it from the final edit.

He told Screenrant that he was horrified watching Chrissy’s death scene when the show was still in post-production.

In episode one of season four, Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) is in Eddie’s trailer when she begins levitating due to Vecna’s curse. Suspended in the air, Chrissy’s bones start to break and her eyes are pushed out of her skull.

“I remember in the first session of ADR that I had, they were like, ‘Should we show you the death?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah sure,’” Quinn recalled. ADR is automated dialogue replacement, which is used to improve the sound quality of an actor’s dialogue.

“They showed me and I was like, ‘There’s no way you’re going to get away with that, Netflix aren’t going to let you do that.’”

(Netflix)

Despite his reservations, the shot – which Quinn called “f***ing horrible” – did make it into the final cut.

It was recently revealed that Quinn improvised one of the season’s best lines.

