Stranger Things: Kate Bush shares verdict on ‘spectacular’ final episodes of season 4

‘Running Up That Hill’ singer said last two episodes were ‘through the roof’

Isobel Lewis
Monday 04 July 2022 11:03
Kate Bush 'shocked' by Running Up That Hill's success through Stranger Things

Kate Bush has shared her verdict on the final episodes of Stranger Things season four.

The singer has been riding high after her 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” featured in the first episodes from the new season of Netflix’s hit series.

Since then, the track has shot up in popularity, topping the UK Singles Chart – a feat it never achieved when the song was first released 37 years ago and peaked at No 3 – on Friday (17 June).

In a post titled “Still up on that Hill” which was shared to her website on Sunday (3 July), Bush celebrated her song being at No 1 for a “surreal” third consecutive week.

She also shared her own review of the final two episodes of Stranger Things season four, which were released separately on Friday (1 July).

“I’ve just watched the last two episodes of Stranger Things and they’re just through the roof,” Bush wrote, adding: “No spoilers here, I promise.

“I’d only seen the scenes that directly involved the use of the track and so I didn’t know how the story would evolve or build. I was so delighted that the Duffer Brothers wanted to use ‘RUTH’ for Max’s totem but now having seen the whole of this last series, I feel deeply honoured that the song was chosen to become a part of their roller coaster journey.”

The cast of ‘Stranger Things'

(Courtesy of Netflix)

She continued: “I can’t imagine the amount of hard work that’s gone into making something on this scale. I am in awe. They’ve made something really spectacular.”

You can read The Independent’s own spoiler-free review of Stranger Things season four volume two here.

