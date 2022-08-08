Stranger Things and Love Island fans react to crossover as Noah Schnapp reveals ‘video call’ with Ekin-Su
‘This will never not be funny to me,’ one surprised fan commented
Stranger Things fans are being blindsided by an unexpected Love Island crossover.
On Sunday (7 August), a clip from an Instagram Live between Stranger Things co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp did the rounds on social media .
Dauring their chat, Schnapp, who played Will Byers in the Netflix series, revealed that he direct messaged Love Island star Ekin-Su Culculoglu after she won the show on Monday (1 August).
Not only did Ekin-Su reply, but she “video called” Schnapp.
“I DM’d Ekin-Su and she answered me,” Schnapp told Brown, who replied: “She did?!”
As Brown proceeded to impersonate Ekin Su-’s Italian boyfriend and co-winner Davide Sanclimenti, Schncapp could be heard saying: “We’ve video called each other.”
Fans of both shows were in shock over the unexpected pairing, with one person calling it “an interesting crossover”.
“Noah Schnapp following Ekin-Su will never not be funny to me,” another person wrote, with an additional commenter urging Schnapp to get Ekin-Su a role in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.
