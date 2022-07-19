Millie Bobby Brown had a highly amusing reaction to learning that many German Stranger Things fans hate the character of Mike.

Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard, is one of the core characters in the hit Netflix series, and serves as the love interest of Eleven (Brown).

It’s clear, however, that his role in the series has been somewhat divisive.

During an appearance at a fan Q&A panel held as part of German Comic Con, Brown was shocked to discover a contingent of Mike-haters in the crowd.

After one fan quizzed her about the up-and-down relationship between her character and Mike in season four, she replied: “I mean, do you like him?”

When the audience member responded in the negative, she said: “What?! You don’t like Mike? In Germany, you guys don’t like Mike?”

The crowd then seemed to largely reply: “No”.

“In America, people love Mike,” Brown said. “Can somebody tell me why they don’t like Mike? What’s wrong with him? He’s not a good boyfriend? Is that it?”

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things' (Courtesy of Netflix)

One audience member claimed that the character had been a bad friend. “Oh, he’s not a good friend?” Brown responded. “Oh that’s why, OK. There’s not much I can say about that, although Finn, he’s a great friend. He’s like the bestest friend.”

Elsewhere, some of Stranger Things’s stars have been making one request of the forthcoming fifth season following some complaints over the latest batch of episodes.

The complaint has even prompted a response from the series’ creators, Matt and Ross Duffer.

