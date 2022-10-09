Stranger Things writers share original plot twist that would have drastically changed Will’s story
it would have made his story much darker
The Stranger Things writers have shared how a devastating death almost went down very differently.
A Twitter account dedicated to the Netflix show’s writing team explained an alternative idea they had for the shocking scene, which featured in the show’s second season.
The plot twist in question involved the death of Bob Newby, the character played by Sean Astin. In episode eight, titled “The Mind Flayer”, Newby sacrifices himself to save the other characters, ultimately getting killed by demodog during the lockdown in Hawkins Lab.
However, if the writers went with the original idea, Bob would have died at the hands of a possessed Will Byers (Noah Schnapp).
“Crazy s*** that almost happened #1: In season 2, a possessed Will was going to kill Bob,” the tweet read.
If this had happened, it would have drastically changed Will’s story considering he would have had to wrestle with the fact he was responsible for Bob’s death in the following seasons.
Earlier this year, Schnapp and co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, urged the writers to kill off more characters.
Speaking candidly about their thoughts regarding deaths in the series, Schnapp said “They need to kill off some people. It’s so big. They just need to have one massacre scene.”
Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix now. The final season is set to be filmed in 2023.
