Stranger Things season four spoiled by Monopoly tie-in game

Stranger Things’ creators have reportedly been left reeling after major season four spoilers were revealed in a Monopoly tie-in game.

Plot details for the forthcoming fourth season of the hit Netflix series have been kept tightly under wraps ahead of its debut later this month.

Images of the official board game tie-in, however, have circulated online. Some of the images on the game cards spoil significant plot twists.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer were not consulted about the game, and were outraged by the leak.

A Reddit thread sharing the leaked images claimed that the game was purchased at a “nationally recognised retailer” and that “nobody stole it” or “leaked a sample”.

Currently, Stranger Things Monopoly boards are available to buy online, but retailers are only advertising versions of the game pegged to previous seasons.

As per THR, copies of the season four edition are purportedly available on eBay through third-party sellers.

Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Stranger Things’ season four (Courtesy of Netflix)

A source close to Stranger Things’ production told the outlet: “Lessons have been learned and, I expect, there will be more cohesion going into season five.”

Stranger Things is available to watch on Netflix. Season four arrives on Friday 27 May.