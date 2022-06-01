A resurfaced Stranger Things detail will change the way you view Will’s scenes in season four.

The Netflix show has returned for a brand new season, and has become one of the streaming service’s most-watched seasons of television in less than a week, breaking records.

Storylines in the new season range from the nightmarish new villain named Vecna, the return of Brenner (Matthew Modine) and Max’s trauma following the death of her brother, Billy (which is made even more heartbreaking thanks to a background Easter egg).

Another storyline involves Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), who is now living with his mother Joyce (Winona Ryder), brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in California.

When they’re visited by his Mike (Finn Wolfhard), tensions appear strained as it becomes clear Will is disappointed with the lack of contact from his best friend.

Throughout the second episode, Will is shown to be upset as he third wheels couple Mike and Eleven. While he claims this is due to the fact Eleven lied to Mike about her life in California – she told Mike she was having a nice time despite the fact she’s repeatredly bullied at school – others believe it’s because Will has developed feelings for his best friend, with his sexuality being hinted at but never specifically addressed in several other scenes.

However, there is another reason why Will was probably upset – it was his birthday and nobody seemed to remember.

In season two, Joyce tells Will a story about his birthday, alerting the viewer to the fact it’s 22 March. The title card for the rifrst episode informs us that the current date is 21 March meaning that the next day, when Mike arrives, is Will’s birthday.

This casts a very sad light on Will’s scenes in the episode., For instance, nobody gives him a present – but he has won for Mike, who doesn’t appear happy to see him. He is also left to skate alone at the rink and, when he complains about third wheeling Mike and Eleven, Mike disregards his feelings.

TikTok user @t1ffanyyy_ has intercut all of Will’s scenes from the episode together, and posted it with the caption: “He deserves so much better.” It has been viewed more than eight million times.

In other recent Stranger Things news, Heaton addressed fan complaints that his character Jonathan has been “sidelined” in the new season.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix. Read The Independent’s review here.