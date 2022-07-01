Stranger Things fans might be left feeling confused should they watch the new episodes as soon as they’re added to Netflix.

The second volume of the show’s fourth season is arriving on Friday (1 July) at 8am.

However, according to intel from the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, those anxious to find out the fates of characters including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke), might be better off waiting a little longer before watching it.

The sibling duo spoke to Collider’s editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub, and told him that they only completed work on the effects on Thursday (30 June). This meant that the new episodes were uploaded to the Netflix server in the nick of time – but that all the VFX shots might not be calibrated immediately.

“FYI the #dufferbrothers told me they finished a bunch of VFX shots on #StrangerThings4 episode nine this morning and uploaded them to the @netflix server so if you watch the episode at 2am tonight you might not see the final shots,” Weintraub wrote to US fans, adding: “Better to sleep and wake up and then watch.”

This, of course, works better if you’re in the US, where the majority of viewers will be waiting until the morning to watch the episodes. In the UK this morning, it seems fans might notice some dodgey effects work.

'Stranger Things’ character Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) (Netflixq)

Clarifying his comments, Weintraub then wrote: “I believe they said 20 VFX shots. should have said that. Which means you can watch episode and probably not notice what wasn’t 10 per cent done. I don’t want to make it sound like the episode wasn’t 99 per cent done.”

It’s believed it takes 24 hours from when an episode is uploaded for the full effects work to take hold.

The second volume of Stranger Things season four will be available to stream on Netflix from 8am on Friday (1 July).