Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo requests season 5 change after issuing series complaint
Actor said detail would make the Netflix series ‘so much better’
Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo has issued a complaint about the series now his time as a cast member is coming to an end.
The actor has played Dustin Henderson in the Netflix drama since its very first season, and is now speaking candidly now the show is onto its fifth and final season.
Years after his co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp called out the series during the promotion of season four, which led to a response from showrunners, the Duffer Brothers, Materazzo has shared a similar viewpoint while discussing what he would change going into the final run of episodes.
Speaking at a fan convention, Matarazzo, as reported by CBR, said: “It might sound messed up, but we should kill more people”
According to the outlet, the actor said: “This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher, like at any moment, any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we’re all too safe.”
In July 2022, Stranger Things season four concluded with episodes that failed to kill of any of the original characters – something that led to criticism of showrunners, the Duffer brothers.
It was argued that the show’s stakes would feel higher if there were more casualties; the majority of characters who get killed off are ones who were introduced at the beginning of the season.
Back in May 2023, Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, told TheWrap: “They need to kill off some people. It’s so big.”
During the same interview, Eleven actor Brown waded in, adding: “I know. It’s way too big. Last night, we couldn’t even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us. I was like, ‘You need to start killing people off.’”
Schnapp said: “They just need to have one massacre scene.”
Brown continued: “That’s what I’m saying. The Duffer brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off. We need to be Game of Thrones. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones.”
She then demanded that the creators “kill me off,” adding: “They tried killing David [Harbour, Hopper] off and they brought him back. It’s ridiculous.”
The show’s co-creator Matt Duffer has since responded to Brown’s criticism during an appearance on a podcast, defeatedly telling the host “we’ve heard” when her comments were mentioned.
Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix. The show will conclude with a fifth and final season in 2024.
