Stranger Things subtitles author says he was ‘trolling’ fans with one particular line
The subtitles have been provoking some very strong reactions on social media
One of the authors of the subtitles inStranger Thingshas admitted to “trolling” fans with a certain line in the show.
Many viewers have been posting on social media about the subtitles in season four, since the release of the second batch of episodes earlier this month.
“Watching Stranger Things with captions means subjecting yourself to phrases like ‘tentacles undulating moistly’ and ‘gate pulses wetly’” tweeted one fan. “And yes, captions help my auditory processing, but at what cost?”
The grim description of the tentacles referred to the show’s new villain, Vecna.
Subtitle author Jeff T recently discussed his work in an interview with Vulture, and was asked whether he’d seen the chatter on social media about it.
“Honestly, ‘tentacles undulating moistly’ I’ve seen a lot,” he said. “I will admit I was trolling a little bit with that.
“Also, in the past year or two, I’ve been watching ASMR streams to figure out which words elicit that kind of response in people, so I’ll grab them and put them in my word bank. ‘Moistly’ pops up a lot in those ASMR streams.”
Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix now. The final season is expected to be released in 2024.
Find The Independent’s review of season four here, and everything we know about the fifth and final season here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies